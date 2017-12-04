Rolling Stone Taps Brothers Macklovitch for 'Unframed' Set in Miami

The Brothers Macklovitch (A-Trak and Chromeo's Dave-1) will perform back-to-back DJ sets as part of Rolling Stone's 50 anniversary party, the high point of UNFRAMED, a three-day mixed media exposition set in Miami's Wynwood Art District. Rolling Stone Live Miami, presented by Effen Vodka as part of the city's Basel House Mural Festival, will take place Saturday December 9th at the RC Cola Plant and surrounding neighborhood.

OVO Sound's Majid Jordan, TrqpiTeca, Bead Doe and Ezikel will also perform DJ sets during the anniversary party, scheduled between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time. Guests must be at least 21 years old and RSVP in order to attend.

UNFRAMED kicks off Friday, December 8th between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m., with a headlining set from Hot Creations' Lee Foss and support from Drama Duo, TrqpiTeca, Miami's DJ Laz and Statik Selectah. The Chillin' Basel Closing Party – Sunday, December 10th between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. – is a Caribbean-style block party hosted by Wright Image x the KGN with Silent Addy and featuring special guests in the reggae, dancehall and soca genres.

Basel House Mural Festival will feature over 50 mural projects and over 80 street artists from throughout the world painting massive murals across six city blocks in the Wynwood Art District – including a digital arts and VR playground. The free block party will incorporate live painting, art installations, live music, late-night DJ sets, artists, a vendor market and food trucks.

The Macklovitch brothers, who jointly ran the Audio Research record label between 1997 and 2007, have performed numerous DJ sets as a duo. But they've achieved wider success and acclaim on their own: A-Trak (Alain Macklovitch) rose to prominence as Kanye West's tour DJ in 2004. Since then, he's released multiple projects under his own name and collaborated with artists like Kimbra, Danny Brown and Phantogram. Working with musical partner Patrick "P-Thugg" Gemayel, David "Dave 1" Macklovitch has issued four funky Chromeo LPs – their next, Head Over Heels, is tentatively due out in 2018.