Listen to 'Rolling Stone Music Now' Podcast: The National on New Album

The National's Matt Berninger and Bryan Devendorf join host Brian Hiatt to go deep on the making of their new album, Sleep Well Beast. They explain how weed, Donald Trump, Karl Rove inspired some of the songs, and why "rock n' roll in general is on its way out."

