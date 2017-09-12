The latest episode of Rolling Stone Music Now podcast is now available. Listen and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Spotify or check it out below.



Longtime Steely Dan collaborator Eliot Scheiner calls in to discuss his time with Walter Becker (and reveal the secret origin of "Haitian Divorce"). Plus, Hank Shteamer, David Browne and Rob Sheffield join host Brian Hiatt to break down Becker's story after his recent death.



Listen and subscribe to the podcast on iTunesor Spotify and tune in Fridays at 1 p.m. ET to hear the show live on Sirius XM's Volume Channel.

