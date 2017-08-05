All-Star Rock to Recovery 2 to Honor Corey Taylor, MC5's Wayne Kramer

Slipknot and Stone Sour singer Corey Taylor and MC5's Wayne Kramer will be honored at this year's Rock to Recovery 2 benefit concert, taking place September 16th at Los Angeles' Fonda Theater.

The event will also feature a performance by Kings of Chaos, the all-star covers band featuring Guns N' Roses drummer Matt Sorum, Stone Temple Pilots' Rob DeLeo, plus Taylor and Kramer sitting in. For the Rock to Recovery concert, the band will perform the music of Stone Temple Pilots, Velvet Revolver, the Cult, Billy Idol and more.

The Rock to Recovery Band – with members of Korn, Sevendust and more – are also on the bill, as well as "very special surprise celebrity guests." Check out the event's site for more information.

Rock to Recovery, formed by Korn guitarist Wesley Geer in 2012, gives "give non-musicians access to the magic, healing powers of playing music, and advance the use of music expression groups in various treatment settings

"In each session, program participants form a band, write a song together, and record their work, offering an uplifting, therapeutic release to patients recovering from PTSD, alcoholism, drug addiction, depression, cancer treatments and more, by organically helping improve body/brain chemistry by stimulating the natural release of serotonin, dopamine, endorphins, and oxytocin," the program states. "Rock to Recovery typically operates as an adjunct service to a treatment center's curriculum, and in just four years, the program has grown to become an integral part of the weekly treatment curriculum for nearly eighty programs."

As noted in Rolling Stone's new story on the death of Chester Bennington, the Linkin Park singer had made plans to perform with Lords of Chaos again prior to his July 20th death, with Bennington emailing Sorum the day before his suicide.