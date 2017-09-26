Robert Plant Announces 'Carry Fire' North American Tour

Robert Plant announced a 12-date North American tour on Tuesday in support of his upcoming Carry Fire album.
The singer kicks off his run in February 2018 at the Raleigh Memorial Auditorium in North Carolina. The first half of the tour is dedicated to East Coast cities before Plant heads across the country, making stops in Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver and Phoenix. He wraps up the short trip with gigs in Oakland and Los Angeles. More dates will be announced later this year.
Plant will be backed on tour by the Sensational Space Shifters, the same outfit that played with him on Carry Fire. "We've got a kind of communal drift, which has stayed with us no matter what other projects we do," the singer told Rolling Stone. "It's like a brotherhood, really."
"The whole impetus of the band has moved on its axis somewhat," he added in a statement. "The new sound and different space [has given] way to exciting and dramatic landscapes of mood, melody and instrumentation."
Carry Fire is due out on October 13th.
Robert Plant Tour Dates
February 9 - Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh Memorial Auditorium
February 11 - Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
February 12 - Norfolk, VA @ Chrysler Hall
February 14 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
February 16 - Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
February 17 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
February 20 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
February 22 - Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre
February 24 - Denver, CO @ Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre
February 26 - Phoenix, AZ @ Symphony Hall
February 28 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
March 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre