Rihanna Taps Dave Chappelle, Kendrick Lamar for Third Diamond Ball

Dave Chapelle will host Rihanna's third Diamond Ball charity event and Kendrick Lamar will perform. The fundraising gala will benefit Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation and take place September 14th at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

Related Rihanna Silences Body Shamers With a Perfect Gucci Mane Meme The singer took to Instagram to answer critics who have been calling out her apparent weight gain

"I'm thrilled that the incomparable Dave Chappelle will kick things off as the official host of this year's Diamond Ball and Kendrick Lamar will take the stage for an unforgettable performance," Rihanna said.

The first Diamond Ball was held in 2014 and featured Jimmy Kimmel as host, special guest Brad Pitt and a performance from Rihanna. The following year, Kevin Hart served as the evening's MC while Lionel Richie performed. Rihanna did not host a Diamond Ball in 2016.

Proceeds from the Diamond Ball benefit the Clara Lionel Foundation's efforts to support global education and healthcare and emergency response programs. Rihanna founded the organization in 2012 and named it after her grandmother and grandfather, Clara and Lionel.

Rihanna's work with Clara Lionel Foundation recently took her to Malawi, where she learned about the numerous challenges facing the African nation's educational system. Her other charity initiatives include improving cancer treatment in her home country of Barbados and setting up college scholarships to bring Caribbean students to study in the United States. In February, Rihanna accepted Harvard University's 2017 Humanitarian of the Year award.

As for this year's Diamond Ball guests, Chappelle recently released two new Netflix comedy specials and has a slew of tour dates scheduled for this summer, including an August residency at Radio City Music Hall. Kendrick Lamar, meanwhile, recently released his new album Damn and he'll embark on a North American tour in support of the record in July.