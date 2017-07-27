Rihanna Talks Clara Lionel Foundation With French President, First Lady

Rihanna is making good on her new title as Harvard's Humanitarian of the Year. On Wednesday, the singer spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris about her global education initiative.

"I've just had the most incredible meeting with the president and the first lady," Rihanna said after her hour-long meeting. "They were incredibly welcoming to us."



In 2012, the "Wild Thoughts" singer founded the Clara Lionel charity foundation. The nonprofit funds education and health programs for impoverished communities around the globe, including Brazil, Barbados, Cuba, Haiti, Jamaica and Guyana. In June, Rihanna made appeals to several world leaders to help support education funding efforts.







Macron was among the leaders who responded to Rihanna's initiative. After the meeting, Macron posted a photo on Twitter, saying: "Committed with @GlblCtzn, @ClaraLionelFdn and @rihanna to #FundEducation. 264M children are out of school: let's take up this challenge!"







Rihanna did not reveal whether Macron made a monetary pledge to her fund. But she said there would be a "very big announcement" in September.

"Still can't believe how incredible yesterday was!" she captioned the photos on Instagram. "I am tremendously impressed and inspired by how committed President @emmanuelmacron and Madame First Lady Brigitte Macron both are to making a global impact on education!"



