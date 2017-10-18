Richard Hell and the Voidoids Prep 'Blank Generation' Reissue

Richard Hell and the Voidoids will celebrate the 40th anniversary of their debut album Blank Generation with a limited edition reissue featuring previously unreleased recordings. The reissue arrives November 24th as a two-CD set (limited to 5,250 copies) or double vinyl LP (4,500), both of which will be sold at independent retailers for Record Store Day's Black Friday event.

The new set features a remastered version of Blank Generation from engineer Greg Calbi, who also mastered the 1977 original. The second disc boasts a slew of rarities including previously unreleased alternate takes, which were recorded during Hell and the Voidoids' initial sessions at Electric Lady Studios. Other offerings include out-of-print singles and rare bootleg live tracks recorded at the band's first gig at CBGB in 1976.

The collection also includes a booklet featuring a new essay from Hell and previously unpublished photos by Roberta Bayley. The booklet will also feature an interview Hell conducted with Voidoids guitarist Ivan Julian, plus snapshots of Hell's notebooks and private papers.

Even before recording Blank Generation, Hell had cemented his place in punk history. He and Tom Verlaine co-founded Television, after which Hell formed the Heartbreakers with New York Dolls guitarist Johnny Thunder. After Hell split with the Heartbreakers, he embarked on a solo career, enlisting Julian, Robert Quine and Marc Bell to serve as his backing band, the Voidoids.

Richard Hell and the Voidoids would only release one more studio album after Blank Generation, 1982's Destiny Street. In 1984, Hell retired from music and has spent the past several decades working as an author. He's penned two novels and several nonfiction books, including an acclaimed memoir, I Dreamed I Was a Very Clean Tramp.



Richard Hell and the Voidoids Blank Generation 40th Anniversary Edition Track List

Disc 1 – Original Album

1. "Love Comes In Spurts"

2. "Liars Beware"

3. "New Pleasure"

4. "Betrayal Takes Two"

5. "Down At The Rock And Roll Club"

6. "Who Says?"

7. "Blank Generation"

8. "Walking On The Water"

9. "The Plan"

10. "Another World"

Disc Two - Bonus Album

1. "Love Comes In Spurts" – Electric Lady Studios Alternate Version

2. "Blank Generation" – Electric Lady Studios Alternate Version

3. "You Gotta Lose" – Electric Lady Studios Outtake Version

4. "Who Says?" – Plaza Sound Studios Alternate Version

5. "Love Comes In Spurts" – Live at CBGB, November 19, 1976

6. "Blank Generation" – Live at CBGB, November 19, 1976

7. "Liars Beware" – Live at CBGB, April 14, 1977

8. "New Pleasure" – Live at CBGB, April 14, 1977

9. "Walking On The Water" – Live at CBGB, April 14, 1977

10. "Another World" – Ork Records Version

11. "Oh" – Original 2001 Release

12. 1977 Sire Records Radio Commercial