Replacements Unearth 1986 Concert for 'Live at Maxwell's'

Over 30 years after the Replacements performed a February 1986 gig at Hoboken, New Jersey's Maxwell's, a live album of that concert will finally be released after sitting in the Warner Music vaults for decades.

For Sale: Live at Maxwell's 1986 marks the Replacements' first live LP since their cassette-only 1985 LP The Shit Hits the Fans. Recorded using a 24-track mobile studio, the 29-track For Sale features Replacements favorites alongside a mix of covers and B-sides.

The concert also features one of the final Replacements performances with the group's "classic" lineup – frontman Paul Westerberg, guitarist Bob Stinson, bassist Tommy Stinson and drummer Chris Mars – before Bob Stinson left the band later that year.

The gig contains a raw, intimate rendition of the Replacements' staple "Can't Hardly Wait," available to hear below, which wouldn't officially be released until Pleased to Meet Me in June 1987:

For Sale: Live at Maxwell's 1986 arrives October 6th on CD, vinyl and digital via Rhino. Bob Mehr, who penned the book Trouble Boys: The True Story of the Replacements, wrote the live album's liner notes. As Mehr notes, the original tapes from the Maxwell's show sat in Warner's vaults for 20 years before they were unearthed and properly mixed in 2007; the tapes would sit in the vaults for another decade before For Sale was realized.

The live LP boasts classic Replacements cuts like "Kiss Me on the Bus," "I Will Dare" and "Favorite Thing," covers of songs like Kiss' "Black Diamond," T. Rex's "Baby Strange," Sweet's "Fox on the Run" and the Beatles' "Nowhere Man" and early 'Mats cuts like "Go," "Johnny's Gonna Die" and "Takin' a Ride."

For Sale: Live at Maxwell's 1986 Track List

Disc One

1. "Hayday"

2. "Color Me Impressed"

3. "Dose Of Thunder"

4. "Fox On The Run"

5. "Hold My Life"

6. "I Will Dare"

7. "Favorite Thing"

8. "Unsatisfied"

9. "Can't Hardly Wait"

10. "Tommy Gets His Tonsils Out"

11. "Takin' A Ride"

12. "Bastards Of Young"

13. "Kiss Me On The Bus"

14. "Black Diamond"

Disc Two

1. "Johnny's Gonna Die"

2. "Otto"

3. "I'm In Trouble"

4. "Left Of The Dial"

5. "God Damn Job"

6. "Answering Machine"

7. "Waitress In The Sky"

8. "Take Me Down To The Hospital"

9. "Gary's Got A Boner"

10. "If Only You Were Lonely"

11. "Baby Strange"

12. "Hitchin' A Ride"

13. "Nowhere Man"

14. "Go"

15. "Fuck School"