Remy Ma recruited Lil Kim for her hard-hitting new single "Wake Me Up," the first preview of the Bronx rapper's upcoming second LP, 7 Winters & 6 Summers, out in early 2018.

The duo swap verses over creaky piano samples and clanging drums. Remy Ma opens by flaunting her wealth, emphasizing a "custom" wardrobe that comes "straight from France." Later, she bashes her haters ("You fake-ass bitch/ You owe homage, pay that shit") and calls out a rival with some sexual barbs ("I heard he lay that dick, you let him filet that fish/ You just met 'im – how he bae that quick?").

Lil Kim croons on the brooding chorus and pops up with a brief spot on the bridge. "If Queen Bee don't trust 'em, I bet you Remy bust/ Got these niggas on lock, but we never cuff," she rhymes.

7 Winters & 6 Summers will follow Remy Ma's 2006 debut, There's Something About Remy: Based on a True Story, and mark her first full-length since her career was paused in 2008 by a six-year prison stint for a weapons and assault conviction. Shawn "Tubby" Holiday, the SVP of A&R at Columbia Records, said in a statement that the LP will "[detail] Remy's story."

Last week, Lil Kim released an eerie video for her new song "Took Us a Break," filled with snakes, spiders and nuns with bleeding eyes.