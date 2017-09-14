R.E.M. Unearth Unheard Demos for 'Automatic for the People' Reissue

R.E.M. unearthed 20 previously unheard demos for an upcoming remastered 25th anniversary reissue of their eighth LP, Automatic for the People, out November 10th via Craft Recordings.

The four-disc Deluxe Edition includes the unreleased tracks, including the long-rumored "Devil Rides Backwards" and "Mike's Pop Song." The latter tune is now available to stream and as an instant download with pre-orders of the reissue. The expansive set also includes concert LP Live at the 40 Watt Club 11/19/92 documenting the band's only live show from that year in R.E.M.'s hometown of Athens, Georgia.





The Deluxe Edition, housed in a 12x12-inch lift-top box, also includes a 60-page book featuring Anton Corbjin and Melodie McDaniel's previously unseen photos, along with expanded liner notes with new interviews from all four band members. A fourth disc offers the original album (and bonus track "Photograph") remixed in Dolby Atmos surround sound, a hi-res version of the LP, seven music videos and the original 1992 electronic press kit video.

Automatic for the People will also be released as a two-disc set, including the remastered studio and live LPs but without the demos or other extras. The reissue roll-out will also include a 180-gram vinyl (including a digital download card), along with digital and streaming versions.

The album, which Rolling Stone ranked at 249 on the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list, peaked at Number Two on the U.S. charts, propelled by distinctive hits like "Man on the Moon" and "Everybody Hurts."

In a statement about the project, frontman Michael Stipe discussed the album's main theme: mortality. "It speaks of the fragility and beauty of life and living life to the fullest in the present moment," he said. "It happens all too quickly and we all know that." Bassist Mike Mills called Automatic for the People the band's "most cohesive record … the strongest from first to last."

Automatic for the People 25th Anniversary Reissue Track List

Disc 1 – Automatic For The People

1. "Drive

2. "Try Not to Breathe"

3. "The Sidewinder Sleeps Tonite"

4. "Everybody Hurts"

5. "New Orleans Instrumental No. 1"

6. "Sweetness Follows"

7. "Monty Got A Raw Deal"

8. "Ignoreland"

9. "Star Me Kitten"

10. "Man on the Moon"

11. "Nightswimming"

12. "Find the River

Disc 2 – Live At The 40 Watt Club

1. "Drive"

2. "Monty Got A Raw Deal"

3. "Everybody Hurts"

4. "Man On The Moon"

5. "Losing My Religion"

6. "Country Feedback"

7. "Begin The Begin"

8. "Fall On Me"

9. "Me In Honey"

10. "Finest Worksong"

11. "Love Is All Around"

12. "Funtime"

13. "Radio Free Europe"

Disc 3 – Automatic For The People Demos

1. "Drive" (demo)

2. "Wake Her Up" (demo)

3. "Mike’s Pop Song" (demo)

4. "C to D Slide 13" (demo)

5. "Cello Scud" (demo)

6. "10K Minimal" (demo)

7. "Peter's New Song" (demo)

8. "Eastern 983111" (demo)

9. "Bill's Acoustic" (demo)

10. "Arabic Feedback" (demo)

11. "Howler Monkey" (demo)

12. "Pakiderm" (demo)

13. "Afterthought" (demo)

14. "Bazouki Song" (demo)

15. "Photograph" (demo)

16. "Michael's Organ" (demo)

17. "Pete's Acoustic Idea" (demo)

18. "6-8 Passion & Voc" (demo)

19. "Hey Love [Mike voc]" (demo)

20. "Devil Rides Backwards" (demo)

Disc 4 – Automatic For The People Blu-Ray

1. Automatic For The People (+ bonus track: "Photograph") mixed in Dolby Atmos

2. Automatic For The People (+ bonus track: "Photograph") Hi-Resolution Audio

3. "Drive" (music video)

4. "The Sidewinder Sleeps Tonite" (music video)

5. "Everybody Hurts" (music video)

6. "Man On The Moon" (music video)

7. "Nightswimming" (music video: British version)

8. "Find The River" (music video)

9. "Nightswimming" (music video: R version)

10. Automatic for the People Press Kit