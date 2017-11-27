Watch Rebel Wilson Disrupt 'Riff-Off' in 'Pitch Perfect 3' Teaser

Rebel Wilson's blaring voice derail a spur-of-the-moment "riff-off" in the latest Pitch Perfect 3 teaser.

In the clip, newly reunited a cappella group the Bellas arrive to meet the other bands on their overseas USO tour. "You guys just sing other people's songs right?" another singer asks, prompting an irritated Patricia (Wilson) to initiate a riff-off showdown. Before even explaining the rules to their musical rivals, the Bellas launch into a medley of Pink's "Get the Party Started," Walk the Moon's "Shut Up and Dance," R. Kelly's "Ignition" and Dr. Dre's "Let Me Ride."

Patricia unwittingly interrupts their flow with a screeching high note, prompting a nearby DJ Khaled to ask, "Is that feedback?" The Bellas' unfazed opponents then walk onstage for a full-band sound-check of Avicii's "Wake Me Up" – complete with guitars, drums and a banjo – while ignoring their competition altogether. "They disqualified themselves by using musical instruments," Aubrey (Anna Camp) declares. "We just won. We won, guys!"

Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow, Alexis Knapp, Hana Mae Lee, Ester Dean, Chrissie Fit, Kelley Jakle, Shelley Regner, John Michael Higgins and Elizabeth Banks also star in the third and filal installment of the Pitch Perfect franchise, which hits theaters December 22nd.