Read Taylor Swift's New Poem 'The Trick to Holding On'

Taylor Swift made a rare Reputation-era magazine appearance by landing the cover of British Vogue's January issue, and instead of giving an interview, she wrote a poem titled "The Trick to Holding On."
In the new piece of writing, Swift reflects on the importance of resilience. "The only thing cut and dry/ In this hedge-maze life/ Is the fact that their words will cut/ but your tears will dry," she ends the first stanza.
The poem becomes more optimistic, as Swift references the title and shares the lessons she's learned as she has moved on from the past. "But tonight your hand is steady/ Suddenly you'll know/ The trick to holding on/ Was all that letting go."
Swift gave her first interview since the release of her sixth album to Time as part of the magazine's Person of the Year cover package. She was also featured on the cover of the magazine as part of "Silence Breakers" who were collectively honored for speaking out against sexual misconduct and harassment. The singer-songwriter spoke candidly about court case against former radio DJ David Mueller, who groped her during a 2013 photo op and filed a civil suit for the loss of his job. Swift came out victorious, having won a "symbolic" $1 countersuit against Mueller, though she revealed he has not paid her yet.
The Trick to Holding On
Let go of the ones who hurt you
Let go of the ones you outgrow
Let go of the words they hurl your way
as you’re walking out the door
The only thing cut and dry
In this hedge-maze life
Is the fact that their words will cut
but your tears will dry
They don’t tell you this when you are young
You can’t hold on to everything
Can’t show up for everyone
You pick your poison
Or your cure
Phone numbers you know by heart
And the ones you don’t answer any more
Hold on to the faint recognition in
the eye of a stranger
As it catches you in its lustrous net
How quickly we become intertwined
How wonderful it is to forget
All the times your intuition failed you
But it hasn’t killed you yet
Hold on to childlike whims and moonlight
swims and your blazing self-respect
And if you drive the roads of this town
Ones you’ve gone down so many times before
Flashback to all the times
Life nearly ran you off the road
But tonight your hand is steady
Suddenly you’ll know
The trick to holding on
Was all that letting go
Taylor Swift