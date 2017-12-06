Read Taylor Swift's New Poem 'The Trick to Holding On'

Taylor Swift made a rare Reputation-era magazine appearance by landing the cover of British Vogue's January issue, and instead of giving an interview, she wrote a poem titled "The Trick to Holding On."



In the new piece of writing, Swift reflects on the importance of resilience. "The only thing cut and dry/ In this hedge-maze life/ Is the fact that their words will cut/ but your tears will dry," she ends the first stanza.

The poem becomes more optimistic, as Swift references the title and shares the lessons she's learned as she has moved on from the past. "But tonight your hand is steady/ Suddenly you'll know/ The trick to holding on/ Was all that letting go."

Swift gave her first interview since the release of her sixth album to Time as part of the magazine's Person of the Year cover package. She was also featured on the cover of the magazine as part of "Silence Breakers" who were collectively honored for speaking out against sexual misconduct and harassment. The singer-songwriter spoke candidly about court case against former radio DJ David Mueller, who groped her during a 2013 photo op and filed a civil suit for the loss of his job. Swift came out victorious, having won a "symbolic" $1 countersuit against Mueller, though she revealed he has not paid her yet.

The Trick to Holding On

Let go of the ones who hurt you

Let go of the ones you outgrow

Let go of the words they hurl your way

as you’re walking out the door

The only thing cut and dry

In this hedge-maze life

Is the fact that their words will cut

but your tears will dry



They don’t tell you this when you are young

You can’t hold on to everything

Can’t show up for everyone

You pick your poison

Or your cure

Phone numbers you know by heart

And the ones you don’t answer any more



Hold on to the faint recognition in

the eye of a stranger

As it catches you in its lustrous net

How quickly we become intertwined

How wonderful it is to forget

All the times your intuition failed you

But it hasn’t killed you yet

Hold on to childlike whims and moonlight

swims and your blazing self-respect



And if you drive the roads of this town

Ones you’ve gone down so many times before

Flashback to all the times

Life nearly ran you off the road

But tonight your hand is steady

Suddenly you’ll know

The trick to holding on

Was all that letting go



Taylor Swift