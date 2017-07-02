Rapper at Little Rock Nightclub Arrested Following Shooting

Memphis rapper Ricky Hampton, who performs under the name Finese2Tymes, was arrested early Sunday morning following the Little Rock nightclub shooting where 25 people were shot.

Finese2Tymes was the headlining artist at the Power Ultra Lounge on the night of the shooting. The Little Rock police tweeted Sunday, "Ricky Hampton 'Finese 2 Tymes' was arrested for his outstanding warrants out of Forest City. No arrests have been made in the mass shooting."

However, Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Cliff LaBarge added that Hampton is also wanted in connection with the Little Rock shooting, WBRC reports.



The rapper and another associate were arrested on aggravated assault charges in Birmingham, Alabama following Finese2Tymes' concert in that city's Side Effects nightclub Saturday.

Authorities determined – thanks to social media – that the rapper was going to be in Birmingham Saturday, with the arrest executed by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, ATF and FBI, Alabama.com reports.

Jefferson County Jail

A search of Hampton's silver Mercedes yielded two handguns and an AK-47, which the ATF took possession of. Both Hampton and his associate, Kentrell Gwynn, were booked into Jefferson County Jail.

Hampton was also booked on a fugitive from justice warrant: As the New York Times reported Saturday, Hampton had two outstanding warrants related to violence in other cities.



Following the shooting, Hampton wrote on Facebook (via KARK), "Prayers go to the innocent people and their family that came out to support me. Last night in Little Rock, Ark. The violence is not for the club people. We all come with 1 motive at the end of the day, and that's to have fun. Not to be hurt. So again I send my condolences to the people who were hurt."

Twenty-five people were shot and wounded and three more injured escaping the nightclub early Saturday morning after gunfire erupted inside Little Rock's Power Ultra Lounge; the nightclub was served with an eviction notice following the shooting.

Little Rock police chief Kenton Buckner said following the incident that the shooting was likely the result of a "dispute" inside the club that "potentially involved gang activity." Buckner added that it was "concerning" that a promotional flyer for the Finese2Tynes performance featured the rapper holding a firearm.

Little Rock Mark Stodola added at a press conference, "A promotional video with a gun on the front cover inviting people to a concert ... should also be totally unacceptable in our community."