Nathaniel Glover, who performed as rapper Kidd Creole from Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five, has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of a homeless man in New York, police told NY Daily News.

"On Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at 2352 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a male possibly stabbed at East 44 Street and 3 Avenue within the confines of the 17 Precinct," a police report obtained by Rolling Stone states. "Upon arrival, police observed a 55-year-old male with multiple stab wounds to the torso. EMS also responded and transported the male to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased ... The investigation is ongoing."



Surveillance video was used to identify Glover, 57, who was arrested Wednesday night.



A police source told NY Daily News that Glover works as a handyman and security guard near where the incident took place. Glover allegedly had a run-in with the victim, who was drunk, according to the source, and reportedly exchanged words. According to TMZ, a gay slur was used, which spurred an angry reaction.

The victim's name has not been released.

This story is developing