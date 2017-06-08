Ramones' 'Leave Home' Reissue Planned for 40th Anniversary

Ramones' Leave Home will be reissued for its 40th anniversary. Their January 1977 sophomore studio album, which includes their classics "Pinhead," "California Sun" and "Swallow My Pride," will be reissued in a deluxe edition and will also be available as a single CD.

Related Marky Ramone Remembers Final Ramones Concert Revisit the last days of the Ramones in the first installment of our new video series "Had to Be There"

Ramones: Leave Home 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition, out July 14th via Rhino, is a three-CD/one-LP set that includes two different mixes of the original album. One is a remastered version of the original stereo mix and the other is a new 40th Anniversary mix by the album's original engineer/mixer Ed Stasium. The latter is also featured on the vinyl LP.

"Generally, the consensus was [the original] maybe sounded too clean, the guitars panned completely left-right detracted from the band's foreboding presence, and the reverb effects especially were a little excessive," Stasium writes in the liner notes.

The second disc houses unheard and rare recordings, which includes rough mixes of 15 tracks recorded for Leave Home at Sundragon studio in New York. It also features "Sheena is a Punk Rocker" and "Babysitter," which were replacement songs in the U.S. and U.K. versions of the album after the band removed "Carbona Not Glue" shortly after its initial release. The third disc comprises a previously unreleased live show recorded at CBGB on April 2nd, 1977.

The deluxe edition comes packaged in a 12" x 12" hardcover book, which features stories from the group's former manager Danny Fields (as told to music writer Michael Azerrad) alongside making-of-the-album details provided by Stasium. Only 15,000 individually numbered copies of the deluxe edition will be produced.

The newly remastered original version of Leave Home will also be available separately as a single CD. The Leave Home set follows last year's 40th Anniversary edition of the Ramones' debut album.

Visit the Ramones' official site for pre-order information.

Ramones: Leave Home 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Track List

Disc One: Original Album

Remastered Original Mix

1. "Glad to See You Go"

2. "Gimme Gimme Shock Treatment"

3. "I Remember You"

4. "Oh Oh I Love Her So"

5. "Carbona Not Glue"

6. "Suzy is a Headbanger"

7. "Pinhead"

8. "Now I Wanna Be a Good Boy"

9. "Swallow My Pride"

10. "What's Your Game"

11. "California Sun"

12. "Commando"

13. "You're Gonna Kill That Girl"

14. "You Should Have Never Opened That Door"

40th Anniversary Mix

15. "Glad to See You Go"

16. "Gimme Gimme Shock Treatment"

17. "I Remember You"

18. "Oh Oh I Love Her So"

19. "Carbona Not Glue"

20. "Suzy is a Headbanger"

21. "Pinhead"

22. "Now I Wanna Be a Good Boy"

23. "Swallow My Pride"

24. "What's Your Game"

25. "California Sun"

26. "Commando"

27. "You're Gonna Kill That Girl"

28. "You Should Have Never Opened That Door"

Disc Two: Bonus Material

Sundragon Rough Mixes

1. "Glad to See You Go"*

2. "Gimme Gimme Shock Treatment"*

3. "I Remember You"*

4. "Oh Oh I Love Her So"*

5. "Carbona Not Glue"*

6. "Suzy is a Headbanger"*

7. "Pinhead"*

8. "Now I Wanna Be a Good Boy"*

9. "Swallow My Pride"*

10. "What's Your Game"*

11. "California Sun"*

12. "Commando"*

13. "You're Gonna Kill That Girl"*

14. "You Should Have Never Opened That Door"*

15. "Babysitter"*

40th Anniversary Extras

16. "Sheena is a Punk Rocker" (Single Version)

17. "I Don't Care" (B-Side Version)

18. "Babysitter" (UK Album Version)

19. "Glad to See You Go" (BubbleGum Mix)*

20. "I Remember You" (Instrumental)*

21. "Gimme Gimme Shock Treatment" (Forest Hills Mix)*

22. "Oh Oh I Love Her So" (Soda Machine Mix)*

23. "Carbona Not Glue" (Queens Mix)*

24. "Suzy is a Headbanger" (Geek Mix)*

25. "Pinhead" (Psychedelic Mix)*

26. "Pinhead" (Oo-Oo-Gabba-UhUh Mix)*

27. "Now I Wanna Be a Good Boy" (Bowery Mix)*

28. "Swallow My Pride" (Instrumental)*

29. "What's Your Game" (Sane Mix)*

30. "California Sun" (Instrumental)*

31. "Commando" (TV Track)*

32. "You're Gonna Kill That Girl" (Doo Wop Mix)*

33. "You Should Have Never Opened That Door" (Mama Mix)*

Disc Three: Live at CBGB April 2nd, 1977

1. "I Don't Wanna Go Down to the Basement"*

2. "Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue"*

3. "Blitzkrieg Bop"*

4. "Swallow My Pride"*

5. "Suzy is a Headbanger"*

6. "Teenage Lobotomy"*

7. "53rd & 3rd"*

8. "Now I Wanna Be a Good Boy"*

9. "Sheena is a Punk Rocker"*

10. "Let's Dance"*

11. "Babysitter"*

12. "Havana Affair"*

13. "Listen to My Heart"*

14. "Oh Oh I Love Her So"*

15. "California Sun"*

16. "I Don't Wanna Walk Around With You"*

17. "Today Your Love, Tomorrow the World"*

18. "Judy is a Punk"*

19. "Pinhead"*

LP: 40th Anniversary Mix

Side One

1. "Glad to See You Go"

2. "Gimme Gimme Shock Treatment"

3. "I Remember You"

4. "Oh Oh I Love Her So"

5. "Carbona Not Glue"

6. "Suzy is a Headbanger"

7. "Pinhead"

Side Two

1. "Now I Wanna Be a Good Boy"

2. "Swallow My Pride"

3. "What's Your Game"

4. "California Sun"

5. "Commando"

6. "You're Gonna Kill That Girl"

7. "You Should Have Never Opened That Door"

* Previously Unreleased