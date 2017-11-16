Watch Radiohead's Phil Selway Join Ringo Starr for Beatles Classic

Radiohead drummer Phil Selway joined Ringo Starr and the All Starr Band for a performance of the Beatles' classic "With a Little Help From My Friends" at the Beacon Theater in New York City Wednesday.

Selway struck a characteristically stoic pose behind the kit, his steady playing style a sharp contrast to the flash of All Starr Band drummer Gregg Bissonette. Still, the pair played in perfect tandem, providing an extra thump to the song's marching beat as Starr crooned the Sgt. Pepper's classic. While Starr ran off towards the end of the song, he quickly returned as Selway and the All Starr Band segued into a rendition of "Give Peace a Chance."

Starr released his 19th solo album, Give More Love, in September. The former Beatle will wrap up his North American trek in support of the record tonight, November 16th, at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark.

As for Selway, the drummer recently released his latest solo project, the soundtrack for the film Let Me Go, Polly Steele's adaptation of Helga Schneider's World War II memoir of the same name. Radiohead released their most recent album, A Moon Shaped Pool, in 2016.

