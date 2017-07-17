R. Kelly 'Unequivocally Denies' Cult Allegations

R. Kelly has denied the "cult" allegations that surfaced Monday accusing the singer of controlling the lives of six women through manipulation and physical and verbal abuse.

Related Report: R. Kelly Leads 'Cult,' Brainwashes Young Women "You have to ask for food. You have to ask to go use the bathroom … [Kelly] is a master at mind control," former entourage member says of singer

"Mr. Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed by the recent revelations attributed to him," Kelly's lawyer Linda Mensch said in a statement. "Mr. Kelly unequivocally denies such accusations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name."

On Monday, an explosive Buzzfeed News report detailed the accusations against Kelly by the families of two of the women the singer has allegedly "brainwashed" into sexual servitude, as well as corroborating statements by three women who were formerly in Kelly's inner circle.

According to the accusations, Kelly is housing at least six women at his properties in Chicago and Atlanta, where the singer "dictates what they eat, how they dress, when they bathe, when they sleep and how they engage in sexual encounters."

One woman who was once in Kelly's entourage said, "You have to ask for food. You have to ask to go use the bathroom … [Kelly] is a master at mind control. ... He is a puppet master."

Kelly also allegedly videotapes his sexual encounters with the women – many of them young (though of legal age) singers who are lured to Kelly under the guise of professional relationship – which the singer then shows to his male friends. The singer also reportedly issues the women new cellphones and forbids them from contacting their families.

In the case of two of the families, the women themselves rebuffed multiple "welfare checks" by authorities. TMZ confirmed that the welfare checks did occur, and that the woman in one of the cases told police she was fine and that "she did not want to be bothered with her parents because her father was threatening people."

In a statement to Buzzfeed News prior to the report's publication, Mensch told the site, "We can only wonder why folks would persist in defaming a great artist who loves his fans, works 24/7, and takes care of all of the people in his life. He works hard to become the best person and artist he can be. It is interesting that stories and tales debunked many years ago turn up when his goal is to stop the violence; put down the guns; and embrace peace and love. I suppose that is the price of fame. Like all of us, Mr. Kelly deserves a personal life."