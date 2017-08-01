R. Kelly Cancels Four Shows Amid Cult Allegations

R. Kelly canceled four shows on his After Party tour on Monday. Last month, Buzzfeed reported that the singer was leading a "cult," "brainwashing" six women and regulating every aspect of their behavior.

On Ticketmaster, Kelly's tour dates in New Orleans (August 11th), Baton Rouge (August 12th) and Dallas (August 13th) now appear to be canceled. Another show slated for the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on October 6th has also been canceled through an announcement on the venue's website, according to The Fader. Kelly is still scheduled to perform six times in August and October.

A rep for Ticketmaster did not immediately reply to a request for more information.

TMZ reports that the cancelations were caused by poor ticket sales – his July 28th performance at Virginia Beach was allegedly less than half-full. A source close to R. Kelly attributed the Los Angeles cancellation to a "scheduling conflict."

Buzzfeed published its report alleging the Kelly was keeping six women on two properties in Chicago and Atlanta on July 17th. In addition to the reporting by Jim DeRogatis – who broke the first major story about Kelly's illegal sexual relationships with underage women at the Chicago Sun-Times more than a decade ago – another woman came forward after the Buzzfeed report and corroborated details about the singer's "manipulative" and "controlling" behavior.

Kelly has dismissed the allegations twice. The first denial came through his lawyer, Linda Mensch. "Mr. Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed by the recent revelations attributed to him," she said in a statement. "Mr. Kelly unequivocally denies such accusations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name."

Last week, Kelly called the allegations "crap" in a video on social media. "I will be coming to the East Coast to do my shows," he averred.