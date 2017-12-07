Quincy Jones Preps Jazz Video-On-Demand Platform Qwest TV

Quincy Jones' new subscription video-on-demand platform dedicated entirely to jazz will launch December 15th. Qwest TV will offer a curated lineup of over 100 "concerts, documentaries, interviews and archives of premium jazz and related eclectic music original content."

The initial line-up boasts films featuring Aretha Franklin, Anderson .Paak, B.B. King, Robert Glasper, Sun Ra, Bobby McFerrin, Chick Corea, Wayne Shorter, Elvin Jones and more. Qwest TV has enlisted journalists and jazz experts to pen liner notes for each program, while subscribers will also receive guided playlists curated by musicians, label owners, producers and other jazz aficionados. The initial lineup is available to peruse on the Qwest TV website.

"I have witnessed first-hand the power of jazz – and all of its off-spring from the blues and R&B to pop, rock and hip-hop, to tear down walls and bring the world together," Jones said. "I believe that a hundred years from now, when people look back at the 20th century, they will view Bird, Miles and Dizzy as our Mozarts, Bachs, Chopins and Tchaikovskys. It's my hope that Qwest TV will serve to carry forth and build on the great legacy that is jazz for many generations to come."

Qwest TV will also receive support from musicians like Questlove, Erykah Badu, Kamasi Washington, Gilles Peterson, Marcus Miller and more. Per a statement, the network hopes "to increase the popularity of jazz, highlighting its influence on other types of music from hip-hop to electronic music, introducing new talent and bringing to light its major role in the evolution of society to engage the next generation."

To celebrate the platform's launch, Qwest TV will stream a live concert from Paris featuring Jacob Collier, Cheick Tidiane Seck, Moh Kouyaté, Magic Malik, Sylvain Luc, Omar Sosa and Mederic Collignon, who will perform a special tribute to Jones.

Subscriptions for Qwest TV are available starting at $7.49 per month. Qwest TV was first announced in July 2017 and arrives after a successful Kickstarter campaign that raised almost $170,000, nearly double the platform's target.