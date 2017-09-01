Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme to Read Bedtime Story on Kids Show

Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme will appear on an upcoming episode of Bedtime Stories, a program featured on BBC children's network CBeebies. The singer recorded his installment one day before the band's recent surprise set at the Reading & Leeds Festival, NME reports.

Bedtime Stories feature celebrities reading different stories each night. Recent hosts include actors Tom Hardy and Chris Evans.

Homme, a father of three, has embraced his literal dad-rock status in recent years. In June, he formed a one-night-only supergroup with his wife, Distillers singer-guitarist Brody Dalle; Garbage's Butch Vig and Timbuk 3 drummer Wally Ingram to perform Cheap Trick anthem "Surrender" at his daughter's sixth grade graduation.

The Queens mastermind told NME that if the music game suddenly fizzles out, he would "love to help kids" as a career. But he admitted that was never particularly good with children before he became a parent himself. "In fact, I was sort of like, 'You should probably keep your kids away from me because I don't wanna touch them in case they get high or something,'" he said.

Homme also reflected on parenthood in a Rolling Stone profile promoting Queens of the Stone Age's recently issued seventh LP, Villains. The singer, who wrote new song "Fortress" for his 11-year-old daughter, revealed his parent-to-child life advice in the piece.



"Find your center of self, and chase it with reckless abandon," he said. "Essentially, find a life and don't let anyone take it away. There's a whole list of 'don't's – they're still writing them, putting it on top of the old list. Follow those only if someone's watching. And then get back to living as hard as you can. I don't think people should tell you what the truth is – 'My face is making noise, do what I say.' … I'm gonna give birth to monsters who will terrorize normalcy."