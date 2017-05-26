Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme Scores Cannes Movie 'In the Fade'

Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme wrote the score for In the Fade, a German film that's currently in competition at the Cannes Film Festival.

The Fatin Akin-directed film focuses on a German woman, played by Diane Kruger in her first German-language role, who seeks revenge against the Neo-Nazi group that murdered her husband and son. In an interview with Variety, Akin discussed why he recruited Homme for the project.



"When I was writing this, I was listening to a lot of music by Queens of the Stone Age. I had the feeling that this could be the music that the character was listening to, It has a self-destructive attitude and somehow the film is about self-destruction," Akin said.

"I sent him a very early version of the film. He immediately called back saying he loved it and was blown away and that he would like to put his hands on it. We phoned maybe four or five times, sent 10 emails back and forth and then I had the music. It was a very uncomplicated, fast and very clean process of working."

In the Fade, which takes its title from a track off Queens of the Stone Age's 2000 LP Rated R, marks Homme's first time composing a film score, although he did contribute additional music to 2002's The Dangerous Life of Altar Boys.

Homme isn't the only frontman who recently announced their entrance into scoring films: Radiohead's Thom Yorke will make his big screen composing debut with a remake of the horror classic Suspiria.