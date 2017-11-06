Queens of the Stone Age Expand 'Villains' Tour

Queens of the Stone Age continue to expand their Villains World Tour as Josh Homme and company have added 16 new North American dates to their 2018 itinerary.

After Queens of the Stone Age's winter leg in support of Villains concludes February 17th with a gig at Los Angeles' the Forum, the band goes back on the road a month later for another North American leg that kicks off with a pair of shows, March 21st and 22nd, at San Diego's Observatory. The latest run of dates ends May 25th in Rochester, New York.

Queens of the Stone Age will bring along Royal Blood (May 17-25), Wolf Alice (April 24-May 2) and Eagles of Death Metal (January 22-30) as supporting acts, with Ty Segall also on board for the band's San Francisco concert on February 1st.

Check out Queens of the Stone Age's site for ticket information.



Queens of the Stone Age Tour Dates



January 22- Victoria BC @ Save On Foods Memorial Centre

January 24 - Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

January 25 - KeyArena at Seattle Center, Seattle, WA

January 26 - Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

January 27 - Eugene, OR @ Hult Center For the Performing Arts

January 29 - Fresno, CA @ Selland Arena

January 30 - Sacramento, CA @ Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

February 1 - San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

February 16 - Las Vegas, CA @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

February 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

March 21 & 22 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

March 28 – Honolulu, HI @ The Republik

April 24 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

April 25 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at the Irving Music Factory

April 26 - Shreveport, LA @ Municipal Auditorium

April 27 - New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

April 27-29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

May 1 - Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater

May 2 - Saint Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater

May 17 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

May 18 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

May 20 - Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Centre

May 22 - Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field

May 24 - London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

May 25 - Rochester, NY @ Rochester Dome Arena