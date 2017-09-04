Queen Ready Massive 'News of the World' 40th Anniversary Reissue

Queen will celebrate the 40th anniversary of their 1977 LP News of the World with a massive reissue stocked with alternative takes, demos, rough mixes, live recordings and more.

Due out November 17th – 40 years and three weeks after the album's 1977 release date – the 3CD/1DVD/1LP News of the World reissue features the original album (with its 2011 master courtesy of Bob Ludwig) alongside two discs of bonus tracks and the "Raw Sessions."

"Mined deep from long-vaulted studio multi-track tapes, this extraordinary parallel album brings to light never-before-heard alternative versions of each of the album’s 11 tracks," the band said of the "Raw Sessions" in a statement. "Every lead vocal is different, as are most of the lead guitar parts and a great many other instrumental details."

The third disc boasts "a feast of previously released but hard-to-find versions of News of the World tracks recorded in concert, for radio shows, or in alternate mixes. Included is the band's entire five-song final live session recorded for BBC Radio in October 1977, seven live performances of NOTW songs, plus rare backing tracks and instrumentals." "Feelings Feelings," recorded during the News sessions, also resides on the third disc.

The DVD features the new hour-long documentary Queen: The American Dream, which unearths never-before-seen footage from the band's 1977 U.S. tour, both onstage and backstage. The News of the World vinyl is a "pure analogue cut" housed in a facsimile replica sleeve.

The box set also comes with a 60-page book featuring unseen photos from the News of the World era as well as three posters. Check out the Queen site to preorder and more information.

News of the World – 40th Anniversary Edition Track List

CD 1: The Original Album (Bob Ludwig 2011 master)

1. "We Will Rock You"

2. "We Are The Champions"

3. "Sheer Heart Attack"

4. "All Dead, All Dead"

5. "Spread Your Wings"

6. "Fight From The Inside"

7. "Get Down, Make Love"

8. "Sleeping On The Sidewalk"

9. "Who Needs You"

10. "It's Late"

11. "My Melancholy Blues"

CD 2: Raw Sessions

1. "We Will Rock You" (Alternative Version)

2. "We Are the Champions" (Alternative Version)

3. "Sheer Heart Attack" (Original Rough Mix)

4. "All Dead, All Dead" (Original Rough Mix)

5. "Spread Your Wings" (Alternative Take)

6. "Fight From the Inside" (Demo Vocal Version)

7. "Get Down, Make Love" (Early Take)

8. "Sleeping on the Sidewalk" (Live in the USA, 1977)

9. "Who Needs You" (Acoustic Take)

10. "It's Late" (Alternative Version)

11. "My Melancholy Blues" (Original Rough Mix)

CD 3: Bonus Tracks

1. "Feelings Feelings"

2. "We Will Rock You"

3. "We Will Rock You (Fast)"

4. "Spread Your Wings"

5. "It's Late"

6. "My Melancholy Blues"

7. "We Will Rock You"

8. "We Are the Champions"

9. "Spread Your Wings"

10. "Fight From The Inside"

11. "Get Down, Make Love"

12. "It's Late" (USA Radio Edit 1978)

13. "Sheer Heart Attack" (Live in Paris 1979)

14. "We Will Rock You" (Live in Tokyo 1982)

15. "My Melancholy Blues" (Live in Houston 1977)

16. "Get Down, Make Love" (Live in Montreal 1981)

17. "Spread Your Wings" (Live in Europe 1979)

18. "We Will Rock You" (Live at the MK Bowl 1982)

19. "We Are the Champions" (Live at the MK Bowl 1982)

DVD: Queen: The American Dream