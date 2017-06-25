Q-Tip Pays Tribute to Mobb Deep's Prodigy on Beats 1 Radio Show

Q-Tip paid tribute to Mobb Deep's Prodigy on his Beats 1 radio show with a two-hour play list dedicated to the rapper's classic tracks. Prodigy died Tuesday at the age of 42.

Related Prodigy: 10 Essential Tracks From the Mobb Deep MC Rapper Prodigy died at the age of 42, but his legacy of mixing street-level grit with emotional heft lives on

"We lost a great one, man," Q-Tip said of Prodigy during the opening of his Abstract Radio show, which can be heard here.

"We lost a big one. I'm about to take y’all through the zone…you know what it is. Prodigy from Mobb Deep. Rest in peace. Rest in power to the brother…his whole family. The whole Johnson Family and all that. Celebrating the life and the legacy of Mobb Deep’s Prodigy. We love you, baby."

The Tribe Called Quest rapper was an early supporter of Mobb Deep; on the duo's 1995 classic The Infamous, Q-Tip produced "Give Up the Goods (Just Step)" and "The Temperature's Rising" and appeared on "Drink Away the Pain (Situations)."

On Twitter, Q-Tip said following Prodigy's unexpected death Tuesday, "Man I'm rocked by the news of my man P passing... So many memories w him n Havoc n the fellas.. Man I'm [at] a loss… Life is a gift. P was a gift to his fam and the rap world."

Havoc, Prodigy's partner in Mobb Deep, said, "I'm still just fucked up. I can't even listen to 'Shook Ones' or any song. I can hardly look at the pictures… I still can't believe it."