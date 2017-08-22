Prophets of Rage Trace Hate, Revolution in Striking 'Radical Eyes' Video

Prophets of Rage – the supergroup/"elite task force of revolutionary musicians" featuring members of Rage Against the Machine, Public Enemy and Cypress Hill – paint a jarring picture of revolutionary protest and reactionary hate in the new lyric video for "Radical Eyes." The track will appear on the band's upcoming self-titled album, out September 15th via Fantasy Records.

With a relentless montage of photo and video, the D.J. Sing-directed clip traces the last five decades of American strife, from the struggles of the civil rights era up to the recent clashes between protestors and white nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia. The "Radical Eyes" clip pays homage to revolutionary figures like Malcolm X, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Maya Angelou and even comedian George Carlin, though it also includes images of far-right figures such as David Duke, Jeff Sessions, Barry Goldwater and Steve Bannon. Many of those figures, however, are treated to some animated cranial combustion, Scanners style.



Along with "Radical Eyes," Prophets of Rage have shared album cuts "Living On the 110" and "Unfuck the World," which featured a Michael Moore-directed video. Prophets of Rage marks the supergroup's debut LP and follows their 2016 EP, The Party's Over.



Prophets of Rage will embark on a North American tour in support of their self-titled LP September 7th in Boston.