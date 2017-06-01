Prophets of Rage take aim at President Trump, authoritarian dictators, racists and any "who seek to harm the innocent and the powerless" on the truculent track "Unfuck the World." The song will appear later this year on the group's debut album, Prophets of Rage, due out September 15th.

Prophets of Rage start "Unfuck the World" with Tom Morello lingering over a gnarled, nails-on-the-chalkboard guitar riff for nearly a minute. Rappers Chuck D and B-Real break the tension with a fiery couplet: "No hatred, fuck racists!" Then the band settles into a bread-and-butter boom bap groove. Morello makes his presence known again during the hook, playing scabrous, punchy riffs.

Prophets of Rage united with director Michael Moore for the "Unfuck the World" clip. It mixes live footage of the band performing in front of riled-up crowds with various images of things the group stands against: Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, police brutality, various facets of the military-industrial complex, the Confederate flag, fake news, the mass production of meat, Kendall Jenner's idiotic Pepsi ad and, apparently, Kim Kardashian's selfies.

In a statement, Moore declared himself "thrilled to once again be working with my old friends and comrades in the struggle for a just world." "Prophets Of Rage is the right band, saying the right shit, at this very critical moment," Moore added. "I am proud to have directed this video and I ask all who see it do their part to unfuck this world. ALL HANDS ON DECK!"

"Unfuck the World" is part of Prophets of Rage, the group's first full-length. Grammy-winner Brendan O'Brien, known for his work with the likes of Bruce Springsteen, AC/DC and Morello's old band Rage Against the Machine, will serve as producer on the record, just as he did for the EP Prophets of Rage released in 2016.

"There were rhythms before there were words," Morello said in a statement. "Music has both the ability to reflect and transform the times."

Prophets of Rage Track List:

1. "Radical Eyes"

2. "Unfuck the World"

3. "Legalize Me"

4. "Living on the 110"

5. "The Counteroffensive"

6. "Hail to the Chief"

7. "Take Me Higher"

8. "Strength in Numbers"

9. "Fired a Shot"

10. "Who Owns Who"

11. "Hands Up"

12. "Smashit"