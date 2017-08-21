Prince Items From Paisley Park to Exhibit in London

Items from Prince's Paisley Park will head to London's O2 Arena in October as part of an exhibit showcasing ephemera from the late icon's career.

The My Name Is Prince exhibit also celebrates the 10-year anniversary of Prince's record-breaking run of 21 straight sold-out shows at the O2 Arena in 2007.

"This is the first time we’ve taken any items out of Paisley Park," Prince's sister Tyka Nelson told The Guardian. "I'm so excited to be able to meet the fans and share their Prince stories and give them hugs, and have a cry with them if need be."

Some of the items include guitars used throughout Prince's career – like the Gibson from Prince's first TV performance in 1980 as well as his 2007 orange Cloud guitar – as well as outfits from his Purple Rain and LoveSexy tours, a diamond-encrusted cane with the "love symbol" atop it, handwritten song lyrics and a pair of the "third eye" sunglasses Prince wore late in his career.

"I love the cane and the glasses," Nelson said. "I love the guitars. I love, love, love the clothes, and the shoes! Every single piece that he keeps over the years becomes my favorite."

"My Name Is Prince will showcase hundreds of never before seen artefacts direct from Paisley Park, Prince’s famous Minnesota private estate," the exhibit site says. "Visitors will get a unique insight into the life, creativity and vision of one of the most naturally gifted recording artists of all time."

Like Prince's O2 run, the exhibit will spend 21 days at the arena, starting October 27th. Tickets for the exhibit go on sale Friday at the My Name Is Prince site.