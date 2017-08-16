The day after MTV announced Pink is 2017's Video Music Award's honoree for the Video Vanguard Award, the singer addressed her critics. "You don't have to like me at all, I'm ok with that. Just be a decent person," she tweeted.

Pink addressed her former feud with 2000s pop star, Christina Aguilera, after an Aguilera fan account undermined her career in a post. "Want to point out an awful new phenomenon of the last 10 years. We can no longer be happy for each other. Xtina and I, we've made amends," Pink wrote. She added: "You're fucking Rip Van Winkle if you've never seen one of my videos."

Aguilera has not commented on her personal Twitter as of this writing.



Pink and Aguilera's relationship first went sour in 2001, when they – along with Lil' Kim and Mya – were collaborating on "Lady Marmalade" for the Moulin Rouge! soundtrack. In a 2009 Behind the Music episode, Pink recounted how she felt Aguilera received unfair treatment during the process.

"Ron Fair walked in, he didn't say hi to any of us and said, 'What's the high part? What's the most singing part? Christina's going to take that part,'" Pink said at the time. "And I stood up, and I said, 'Hi. How are you? So nice of you to introduce yourself. I'm Pink. She will not be taking that part. I think that's what the fucking meeting's about.'"









Pink continued to air her dislike for Aguilera, all but naming her when she spoke of "other artists" that her then-mentor Linda Perry was working with. "I took it really personally when she started working with other artists, particularly artists I didn't like," Pink said during the VH1 interview. "I don't think imitation is the highest form of flattery. I think it's annoying."

In more recent years, the pair made amends. When Pink acted as an advisor on Season 10 of The Voice, where Aguilera is a coach. When Entertainment Tonight asked her who she enjoyed working with most on the singing competition show, she said Aguilera.

"Her and I have had history and it hasn't always been wonderful, but finally, I think it just took us 15 years, and I feel like there was true love. It felt really good," she said. "I love when you're around to have a full-circle moment and that was a full-circle moment for me because – in all honesty – I'm a fan of hers."