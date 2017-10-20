Pink revealed in a Thursday episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that her feud with Christina Aguilera once nearly got physical – but that it was Aguilera who instigated it.

During the "Plead the Fifth" segment of the show, Cohen asked Pink why she and Aguilera butted heads to begin with. (Pink previously explained in a 2012 VH1 Behind the Music Special that the pair's dislike for one another began around 2001 after a clash related to 2001's "Lady Marmalade"; the relationship was further strained when Aguilera tapped producer and songwriter Linda Perry for her hit, "Beautiful.")

"We were super young and super new at the whole thing, and I think I'm an alpha and she's an alpha," the singer said. "I'm used to taking my altercations physical and she's used to having them verbal and we just are very different."

When Cohen pressed Pink to confirm whether or not she and Aguilera ever got physical in their feud, the "What About Us" singer shared with a smile, "Actually, she swung on me in a club – which is hilarious."

"I was like, 'What’s happening right now? What are you – what's happening?'" she recounted.

In August, Pink announced to fans that she and Aguilera had "made amends" on the set of The Voice, and on Thursday, she reiterated that there is no more beef to be had between them.

"We're fine," she said. "Look, she's so talented, and deep down, I've had bad days, too. She's a really sweet person. We made up on The Voice. I mean, it was funny. I laughed. Like, it was just funny. We made up on The Voice, because I hadn't seen her in years and years and years and we became moms. We grew up and we hugged it out. It's that simple, and I feel so good about that."

A caller later asked Pink whether she would ever collaborate with Aguilera again, and the singer teased that it was already a done deal.

"We may or may not have already collaborated," she said. "I don't know if I'm allowed to say that, but I just did."