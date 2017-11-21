Pink and Channing Tatum chug martinis, swap wardrobes and dance through marital distress in the wild new video for "Beautiful Trauma." The track appears on Pink's new album of the same name.

Nick Florez and RJ Durell directed and choreographed the video, which boasts a candy-coated Fifties aesthetic. Pink and Tatum play a couple stuck in a malaise of separate beds, traditional gender roles and pills. But soon their world opens up after Pink catches Tatum trying on her clothes, and she in turn, slaps on one of his suits. The couple's experimental phase finds them slurping dirty martinis, dancing through their house and it culminates with some delightfully consensual BDSM.

Pink released Beautiful Trauma in October. The record marked the pop star's first since 2012's The Truth About Love and topped the Billboard 200 album chart.



Pink will embark on a massive North American tour in support of Beautiful Trauma March 1st in Phoenix, Arizona.