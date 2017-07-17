Pick Your Stage: Lollapalooza 2017

Chicago's 26th annual Lollapalooza kicks off Thursday, August 3rd in the scenic Grant Park. Stacked with four days of entertainment, the usual suspects of summer fest season are peppered with some unique appearances. Although we can't guarantee another Malia Obama sighting, here are some potential highlights of the weekend.

Thursday, August 3rd

Muse: Their Drones World Tour cemented their status as arena rock legends of our time. Currently touring alongside Thirty Seconds to Mars, the Grammy-winning trio will detour their explosive stage act to The Windy City – where they will tease new material from their upcoming album, including lead single "Dig Down."

Kaytranada: Where Kaytranada goes, an epic dance party is sure to follow. The famed Kendrick Lamar collaborator and winner of the 2016 Polaris Prize, this Haitian-Canadian producer is famed for his eclectic funk flair.

Friday, August 4th

The Killers: Las Vegas post-punk heroes The Killers emerge from a five-year hiatus this summer with their first album since 2012, titled Wonderful Wonderful. "Sonically, it's pretty funky, funkier than we've ever done before," said frontman Brandon Flowers.

Tegan and Sara: This year marks the 10th anniversary of the twin stars' landmark album, The Con. Expect some major throwbacks and all the feels.

Saturday, August 5th

Alt-J: The British art rockers sold out Madison Square Garden during their last US tour – and they've probably soundtracked your favorite TV show. Of their latest album, Relaxer, Rolling Stone said: "Alt-J can create a dark beauty that's like moonlight on an English moor."



Sylvan Esso: A summer festival favorite, Sylvan Esso's synth-pop cool is heightened by singer Amelia Meath's earthy vocals and impeccable dance moves.

Sunday, August 6th

Arcade Fire: With keytars, flutes and accordions in tow, Canada's most celebrated rock band will head stateside to wow fans with disco grooves from their upcoming album, Everything Now.

Lil Yachty: From Internet phenomenon to critically-acclaimed rapper, the young superstar's genre-hopping debut, Teenage Emotions, debuted at #5 on the Billboard 200. "You shouldn't expect one lane, like a hip-hop album," he told Rolling Stone of his new LP: "If that's what you're looking for, you're definitely at the wrong place."