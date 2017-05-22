Pick Your Stage: Governors Ball 2017

New York City kicks off festival season with the annual Governors Ball in Randall's Island Park from June 2nd to 4th. Boasting some of music's biggest comebacks of the year – from Tool to Wu-Tang – the 2017 lineup is most definitely worth hopping the ferry for. But after the epic downpour that took out Kanye's set last summer, we strongly advise fans to pack a poncho.

Friday June 2

Chance the Rapper: The headlining Chicago MC cleaned up at the 2017 Grammys thanks to his trailblazing 2016 mixtape, Coloring Book – next month he brings his hip-hop gospel to New York City.

Charli XCX: Touring in support of her new mixtape, Number 1 Angel, this English party girl fuels her techno-pop with a punk rock dynamism that's even better served live.

MUNA: Champions of disco and defiance, this Los Angeles trio made a splash on Jimmy Kimmel Live when they called out President Trump in their LGBTQ anthem, "I Know a Place."

Saturday June 3

Marshmello: From his SoundCloud page to the Billboard Hot 100 chart, this enigmatic producer earned a co-sign from Skrillex. He slayed at this year's Coachella – now he and his infamous marshmallow helmet travel eastbound.

Childish Gambino: Rolling Stone lauded his 2016 LP "Awaken, My Love!" as "an enthralling trip into the land of funk." A man of many talents, Childish Gambino's Gov Ball performance will be the only one this summer, as he is currently filming the next Star Wars movie based on the young Han Solo.

Wu-Tang Clan: The sole copy of the legendary rap group's last album, Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, was sold in 2015 to notorious "Pharma Bro" investor Martin Shkreli. Priced at $2 million, Guinness World Records called it "the most valuable album in existence." Will any top-secret tracks surface at this summer's show? There's only one way to find out.

Sunday June 4

Tool: The industrial rock legends will make their first New York City appearance, as well as debut their first new material, since their 2006 LP 10,000 Days. The band guarantees nothing short of an "unparalleled sonic and visual experience."

Cage the Elephant: Get weird on a Sunday night with Kentucky's grittiest family folk band. Their latest album, Tell Me I'm Pretty, won Best Rock Album at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

Skepta: You may know him from his cameo in Drake's latest album, More Life; but the British grime star shut out Radiohead and Bowie in the race for the 2016 Mercury Prize.