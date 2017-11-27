Phish's Trey Anastasio Sets 2018 Solo Acoustic Tour

Phish guitarist Trey Anastasio has announced a solo acoustic tour that will travel the eastern half of the United States in February.

The nine-date trek kicks off February 8th at Morristown, New Jersey's Mayo Performing Arts Center and works its way south before concluding February 18th at Athens, Georgia's Classic Center.

A pre-sale for the tour begins Tuesday at Anastasio's website before the general on-sale on December 1st. The guitarist is also in the midst of a fall tour with the Trey Anastasio Band.

Anastasio's acoustic tour comes a month after Phish return to New York's Madison Square Garden for another New Year's residency that spans December 28th to the 31st. Following this summer's Baker's Dozen run of shows at the arena, the four MSG dates will bring Phish's total number of shows at the venue to 56.

The New Year's run marks Phish's first concerts since their Labor Day weekend residency in Commerce City, Colorado. Phish have not yet scheduled any 2018 shows.

Trey Anastasio U.S. Tour



February 8 - Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

February 9 - Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

February 10 - Cambridge, MA @ Sanders Theatre

February 12 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Byham

February 13 - Wilmington, DE @ Grand Opera House

February 14 - Washington, DC @ Sixth and I

February 16 - Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre

February 17 - Charlotte, NC @ Knight Theatre

February 18 - Athens, GA @ Classic Center