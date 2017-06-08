Phil Collins Postpones Two Shows After 'Severe Gash' on Head

Phil Collins postponed a pair of shows at Royal Albert Hall in London on Thursday after falling in his hotel room and cutting his head. The fall required stitches and hospitalization, but Collins is expected to be okay.

Collins announced the postponement on his Facebook page. "Phil suffers from 'drop foot' as a result of a back operation which makes it difficult to walk," the singer's statement explained. "He rose in the middle of the night to go to the toilet and slipped in his hotel room, hitting his head in the fall on a chair. He was taken to hospital where he had stitches for a severe gash on his head close to his eye and is recovering well."

Before his fall, Collins was in the middle of a five-night run at Royal Albert Hall. The shows that were set to take place Thursday and Friday have been rescheduled for November 26th and November 27th, respectively.

After 24 hours of medical observation, Collins will return to performing, recommencing his short Not Dead Yet Live tour with a pair of shows in Cologne and two more in Paris. He then returns to London for another performance on June 30th. These shows offer a rare chance to see Collins live: his back injury has mostly kept him off the road for the last 15 years.

"Phil sends his sincere apologies and thanks to fans," the singer's Facebook statement continued. "He has had a fantastic week at his first shows in 10 years, cannot thank people enough for their warm reaction and is excited to return."