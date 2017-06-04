Watch Pharrell, Miley Cyrus Perform 'Happy' at One Love Manchester

Pharrell Williams was joined by Miley Cyrus to perform his hit "Happy" at Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester benefit concert, one of the many all-star collaborations that took place Sunday at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

"I don't smell, hear or see fear in this building," Williams told the crowd of over 50,000, adding that the audience's resiliency in the face of terror made him, "not to sound corny," happy. Williams then welcomed Cyrus to the stage to perform the hit single.

"I just want to wrap my arms around all of you and thank you for having us here," Cyrus added.

Prior to "Happy," Williams played Daft Punk's "Get Lucky" accompanied by Mumford & Sons' Marcus Mumford on guitar.

The One Love Manchester concert, which is streaming live through Grande's YouTube, also set to feature performances by Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Niall Horan, Coldplay, Mac Miller and more. Mumford opened the concert with a moment of silence for the 22 victims of the May 22nd terror attack and a solo rendition of "Timshel."

Take That and Robbie Williams also took the stage at the concert, which is raising money for the families of the victims of the attack.