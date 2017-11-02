Pharcyde Plot Massive 'Bizarre Ride II the Pharcyde' Box Set

Los Angeles hip-hop veterans The Pharcyde will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their seminal debut, Bizarre Ride II the Pharcyde, with an expansive reissue out November 17th via Craft Recordings.

The 25th anniversary set will be available in several formats, including a vinyl package featuring two LPs and three 12-inch singles, and a two-CD set featuring the original album and bonus material. Remastered versions of the original album will also be available digitally and on vinyl, CD and cassette. All versions are available for pre-order.

Released in 1992, Bizarre Ride II the Pharcyde arrived in the middle of West Coast hip-hop's heyday. But the Pharcyde offered an alternative to Dr. Dre's sticky, G-funk fever dreams with jazzier, stoner-friendly production and intricate lyrics that upended rap cliches with clever, bawdy humor.

The 25th anniversary reissue of Bizarre Ride features a remastered version of the album from Dave Cooley alongside new liner notes from music journalist Jeff Weiss. The CD and vinyl deluxe editions boast slightly different bonus material, with the CD version featuring some additional remixes and rarities, plus a cappella versions of five album tracks. The bonus 12-inch singles, meanwhile, feature some remixes that won't be available on the CD set.

The Pharcyde and Craft Recordings have also teamed with the online hip-hop database WhoSampled to create an interactive website that delves into the history, lyrics and production of Bizarre Ride II the Pharcyde. DJ Chris Reed also created a 25th anniversary mixtape, which pairs album tracks, remixes and alternate versions with the original songs the Pharcyde sampled.



Bizarre Ride II the Pharcyde 25th Anniversary Vinyl Track List



LP1

A1. "4 Better Or 4 Worse" (Interlude)

A2. "Oh Shit"

A3. "It's Jigaboo Time" (Skit)

A4. "4 Better Or 4 Worse"

B1. "I'm That Type Of Nigga"

B2. "If I Were President" (Skit)

B3. "Soul Flower" (Remix)

B4. "On The DL"



LP 2

A1. "Pack The Pipe" (Interlude)

A2. "Officer"

A3. "Ya Mama"

A4. "Passin' Me By"

B1. "Otha Fish"

B2. "Quinton's On The Way" (Skit)

B3. "Pack The Pipe"

B4. "Return Of The B-Boy"



"Ya Mama" 12-inch

A1. "Ya Mama" (Murphy Mix)

A2. "Ya Mama" (Cosby Mix)

B1. "I'm That Type Of Nigga"

B2. "Soul Flower" (Remix)



"Passin' Me By" 12-inch

A1. "Passin' Me By" (Video Remix)

A2. "Passin' Me By" (Video Instrumental)

A3. "Passin' Me By" (Acpella)

B1. "Pork"

B2. "Pork" (Cosby Edit)

B3. "Pork" (Instrumental)



"Otha Fish" 12-inch

A1. Video Edit

A2. L.A. Jay Remix

A3. Video Edit Inst.

B1. The Angel Remix

B2. "Passin' Me By" (Fly As Pie Mix)



Bizarre Ride II the Pharcyde 25th Anniversary CD Track List



Disc One



1. "4 Better Or 4 Worse" (Interlude)

2. "Oh Shit"

3. "It's Jigaboo Time" (Skit)

4. "4 Better Or 4 Worse"

5. "I'm That Type Of Nigga"

6. "If I Were President" (Skit)

7. "Soul Flower" (Remix)

8. "On The DL"

9. "Pack The Pipe" (Interlude)

10. "Officer"

11. "Ya Mama"

12. "Passin' Me By"

13. "Otha Fish"

14. "Quinton's On The Way" (Skit)

15. "Pack The Pipe"

16. "Return Of The B-Boy"



Disc Two



1. "Pork"

2. "Panty Raid"

3. "Live @ Dodger Stadium"

4. "Ya Mama" (Murphy Mix)

5. "Ya Mama" (J-Swift Mix)

6. "Passin' Me By" (Fly As Pie Mix)

7. "Passin' Me By" (Instrumental)

8. "Otha Fish" (L.A. Jay Remix)

9. "Otha Fish" (The Angel Remix)

10. "Soul Flower" (Dogs Bollocks Remix)

11. "I'm That Type Of Nigga" (Straight Up Faded Mix)

12. "Passin' Me By" (Acapella)

13. "Ya Mama" (Acapella)

14. "Otha Fish" (Acapella)

15. "Soul Flower" (Remix) (Acapella)

16. "4 Better or 4 Worse" (Acapella)