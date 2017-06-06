Pete Townshend Plots Short 'Classic Quadrophenia' Tour

Pete Townshend will perform The Who's famous 1973 double album Quadrophenia live with orchestral accompaniment at four concerts around America in September. In addition to Townshend, who wrote all of Quadrophenia, the performance will also feature 1980s hitmaker Billy Idol and the tenor singer Alfie Boe, who will sing parts originally voiced by the Who's Roger Daltrey.

"I'm thrilled to be bringing Classic Quadrophenia Stateside through the month of September," Townshend said in a statement. "Melding the contrasting sounds of Quadrophenia with a symphony has been a really unique and powerful way to reach a wide audience of classical and pop music lovers alike. I couldn't be more excited to see it continue in the U.S."

Classic Quadrophenia, which premiered in London in 2015, comes to Tanglewood – the Western Massachusetts concert space that is known for celebrating the classical music canon – on September 2nd. The Boston Pops Orchestra will accompany Townshend at this performance. Townshend will then bring his show to the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City for a pair of performances. His short trip wraps up with a show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. A portion of proceeds from the L.A. gig will benefit Teen Cancer America.

At 72, Townshend said he still enjoys touring in recent years. "It's much nicer to play our music to younger audiences who really haven't grown up with it," he explained to Rolling Stone in 2016. "I just feel, like, 'Wow: I'm alive to see a new generation of people really get this stuff.'"

Classic Quadrophenia Tour Dates

September 2 - Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood

September 9 - New York, NY @ Metropolitan Opera House

September 10 - New York, NY @ Metropolitan Opera House

September 16 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre