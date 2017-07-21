Thursday marked what would have been Chris Cornell's 53rd birthday. In tribute to his late friend, Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard penned a heartfelt letter.

Gossard took to Pearl Jam's website to pay homage. Gossard, who played with Cornell in Temple of the Dog, said that Cornell's death still feels "fresh" (Cornell died by suicide in May), noting that he often wakes up in the middle of the night and then remembers that Cornell is gone. "An absence grows in my stomach and slowly turns circles like a far off galaxy on a grainy TV," Gossard wrote.

Gossard went on to discuss the tremendous loss Cornell's death has left in his life. "I'm so selfishly sad that I'll never get to see you again, never play with you again, never feel the bask of your approval or be part of your life," he wrote.

Adding how much he missed Cornell, Gossard also reflected on what might have been had Cornell not died so young. "It was always a given in my mind we would all spend more time together when we got older," he said. "We would play more music and love and be loved like we dreamed… this was your time and you shared it with us… Thank you."

After paying homage to Cornell's talent and his sense of humor, Gossard closed by saying "we will never get over losing you," offered condolences and sympathies to Cornell's family and wished his late friend a happy birthday. Read the full letter.

In another remembrance honoring Cornell's birthday, Seattle-based nonprofit Childhaven announced the Chris Cornell Music Therapy Program, which helps children and their families overcome the effects of trauma. Cornell's widow, Vicky Cornell, committed $100,000 to the nonprofit via the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation.

It's been a difficult day for many music fans. Cornell's birthday also coincided with the day his friend Chester Bennington of Linkin Park died of apparent suicide.