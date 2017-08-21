Pearl Jam Capture Wrigley Field Shows in 'Let's Play Two' Concert Film

Pearl Jam's two-night stint at Wrigley Field – during the 2016 season the Chicago Cubs ended their 108-year World Series drought – will be showcased in a new concert film and live album, Let's Play Two.

Photographer Danny Clinch filmed the August 20th and 22nd concerts. The band performed tracks from their catalog spanning Ten to Lightning Bolt, as well as non-LP cuts like "Black Red Yellow," "Crazy Mary," a cover of the Beatles' "I Got a Feeling" and their Cubs anthem "All the Way."

"In my films and photographs, I love to explore the relationship between a band, their fans and the location," Clinch said in a statement. "When it happens that the main characters of your film are Pearl Jam, the Chicago Cubs, their fans, and Wrigley Field during a historic moment, you know it's going to be epic. Our instincts were correct to follow the story and it took us to a historic Game 7 of the World Series ending a 108-year drought for the Cubs. I have learned to welcome the unexpected and it always pays off if you’re ready for it."

The Cubs' World Series win was especially meaningful to Vedder, a lifelong Cubs fan who grew up in the outskirts of the Chicago.

Pearl Jam's Ten Club fan club will host special members-only screenings of the film at Metro in Chicago’s Wrigleyville neighborhood on September 27th and 28th. A week of worldwide theatrical screenings in select markets begins on September 29th, the same day the soundtrack for Let's Play Two arrives.

On October 13th, Let's Play Two will have its television debut on Fox Sports 1 following Game 1 of the 2017 American League Championships. Let's Play Two releases to home video on November 17th, with more details of the Blu-ray and DVD release to follow in the coming weeks.

Both the Let's Play Two CD and 2-LP vinyl releases will come with a booklet featuring photos and director's note from Clinch. Check out Let's Play Two's site for more information.

Let's Play Two Track List

1. "Low Light"

2. "Better Man"

3. "Elderly Woman Behind The Counter In A Small Town"

4. "Last Exit"

5. "Lightning Bolt"

6. "Black Red Yellow"

7. "Black"

8. "Corduroy"

9. "Given To Fly"

10. "Jeremy"

11. "Inside Job"

12. "Go"

13. "Crazy Mary"

14. "Release"

15. "Alive"

16. "All The Way"

17. "I’ve Got A Feeling"