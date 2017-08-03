Paul Oakenfold to Pen Collaborative Graphic Novel Memoir

Paul Oakenfold is working on a graphic novel called The Wonderful World of Perfecto: With Paul Oakenfold and Friends, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The collaborative project will involve several artists and will be published via Z2 Comics. It's set for release on November 21st.

Each of the contributing artists, which include 4 Kids Walk Into a Bank's Tyler Boss and Welcome to Showside's Ian McGinty, will address different time periods of Oakenfold's life. It also deviates from a typical memoir in that Oakenfold's life story will be told as a "not quite true story" as the publisher described it via THR.

In a statement, Oakenfold said he was "honored and excited to be a part of the first electronic graphic novel. Being a fan of comic books for many years, I enjoyed telling my story in this context, which shows things in a different light."

Beyond the subject matter, the project will have an additional musical component as well. Oakenfold will create an accompanying original soundtrack, which will only be available to those purchasing the graphic novel. Z2 offered a similar situation with their release of Murder Ballads, which features an original soundtrack that was co-written by the Black Keys' Dan Auerbach.

The DJ-producer is in the midst of his Generations World tour. He wrapped up part of the North American leg of the jaunt in June. Earlier this year, he performed his first event for the Soundtrek series, which stages performances in unexpected places around the globe to raise awareness for environmental issues. The event found him spinning a set at base camp on Mount Everest as he raised funds for a number of charities, including Himalayan Trust and Supporting Nepal's Children.