Hear Paul McCartney, Jimmy Fallon, the Roots' 'Wonderful Christmastime'

Paul McCartney, Jimmy Fallon and the Roots kick off the holiday season with a giddy remake of the former Beatle's 1980 track, "Wonderful Christmastime." The song will appear on Holidays Rule, Vol. 2, a new compilation out October 13th via Capitol Records.

McCartney, Fallon and the Roots premiered a version of their take on "Wonderful Christmastime" on The Tonight Show in 2016, enlisting the cast of the animated movie Sing to provide extra vocals. The version that will appear on Holidays Rule still finds the Roots building a spirited a cappella instrumental – with some seasonal bells thrown in – while Fallon and McCartney share lead vocals.







Holidays Rule boasts an array of artists covering familiar holiday tunes and a few deep cuts. Rosanne Cash covers Louis Jordan's "May Ev'ry Day Be Christmas," Albin Lee Meldau remakes Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You," Judah and the Lion perform "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On an Open Fire)" and MUNA reworks McCartney's "Pipes of Peace." The compilation also features a new song from Grace Potter, "Christmas Moon," as well as Norah Jones' holiday-tinged cover of Horace Silver's "Peace" and the Decemberists' cover of Big Star's "Jesus Christ."

The first Holidays Rule compilation arrived in 2012 and featured music from McCartney, Rufus Wainwright, the Shins, the Head and the Heart, Andrew Bird and more.

Holidays Rule, Vol. 2 Track List



1. Paul McCartney, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots – "Wonderful Christmastime"

2. Barns Courtney feat. Lennon Stella – "Baby, It’s Cold Outside"

3. Albin Lee Meldau – "All I Want For Christmas Is You"

4. Calum Scott – "It’s Beginning To Look Like Christmas"

5. Kandace Springs – "(Everybody’s Waitin For) The Man With The Bag"

6. Norah Jones – "Peace" (Live at the Sheen Center)

7. Grace Potter – "Christmas Moon"

8. Rosanne Cash – "May Ev’ry Day Be Christmas"

9. Judah & The Lion – "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)"

10. The Decemberists – "Jesus Christ"

11. Lake Street Dive – "I Want A Hippopotamus For Christmas"

12. Flor De Toloache – "That’s What I Want For Christmas"

13. Vera Blue – "A Winter Romance"

14. MUNA – "Pipes of Peace"

15. US Girls – "Blue Christmas"

16. Andrew McMahon – "What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve"