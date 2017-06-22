Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr Set for David Lynch Charity Concert DVD

A concert DVD documenting the 2009 "Change Begins Within" charity concert benefiting the David Lynch Foundation will be released September 1st. The concert notably featured a Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr reunion, as well as performances from Eddie Vedder, Sheryl Crow, Donovan and more.

The Change Begins Within show took place April 4th, 2009 at New York's Radio City Music Hall. The lineup also featured My Morning Jacket's Jim James, Moby, Ben Harper, Paul Horn, Angelo Badalamenti and Betty LaVette, as well a special appearance from Jerry Seinfeld.

The setlist for the concert DVD boasts an array of collaborations, including Vedder and Harper performing David Bowie and Queen's "Under Pressure," Donovan and James performing "Hurdy Gurdy Man" and the entire lineup closing the show with McCartney's "Cosmically Conscious" and the Beatles' "I Saw Her Standing There." McCartney and Starr also performed several tracks on their own, though fittingly came together for a rendition of "With A Little Help From My Friends."



Snippets of the gig can be seen in a promotional video compiled by the David Lynch Foundation and released in 2010.

The David Lynch Foundation has continued to organize Change Begins Within concerts and events since the 2009 show. Past participants include Katy Perry, Sting, Hugh Jackman, Herbie Hancock, Esperanza Spalding, Ellen DeGeneres and more. Filmmaker David Lynch launched his foundation in 2005 with the aim of promoting efforts to eradicate trauma and stress among at-risk populations through Transcendental Meditation.



Along with various charity events, Lynch has organized the Festival of Disruption to raise money for the David Lynch Foundation. This year's event will take place October 14th and 15th in Los Angeles and feature Bon Iver, TV on the Radio, the Kills and more.

Change Begins Within Concert Setlist

1. Moby, Betty LaVette, TM Choir – "Natural Blues"

2. Eddie Vedder – "Rise"

3. Eddie Vedder and Ben Harper – "Under Pressure"

4. Sheryl Crow – "My Sweet Lord"

5. Donovan and Jim James – "Hurdy Gurdy Man"

6. Donovan and Paul Horn – "Isle of Islay"

7. Ringo Starr – "It Don't Come Easy"

8. Paul McCartney – "Drive My Car"

9. Paul McCartney – "Jet"

10. Paul McCartney – "Got to Get You Into My Life"

11. Paul McCartney – "Let It Be"

12. Paul McCartney – "Here Today"

13. Paul McCartney – "Band on the Run"

14. Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr – "With a Little Help From My Friends"

15. All members – "Cosmically Conscious"

16. All members – "I Saw Her Standing There"

