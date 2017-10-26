Paul McCartney Remembers 'Truly Magnificent' Fats Domino

Paul McCartney paid tribute to New Orleans great Fats Domino's voice and sartorial style following the rock and roll pioneer's death on Tuesday at age 89.

"Rest in peace Fats Domino, the great rock 'n' roll pianist and singer who thrilled us in our early days in Liverpool," McCartney wrote on his website. "His hit records like 'Ain't That a Shame,' 'Blueberry Hill,' 'I'm in Love Again' and many others introduced us to the sounds of New Orleans rock 'n' roll.

"His voice, piano playing and musical style was a huge influence on us," McCartney added, "and his appearance in the film The Girl Can't Help It was truly magnificent."

The former Beatle also remembered meeting Domino once in New Orleans. "He was wearing a huge star-spangled diamond-encrusted watch," McCartney recalled, "which was our first encounter with bling!"

"As one of my favorite rock 'n' roll singers, I will remember him fondly and always think of him with that twinkle in his eye," McCartney continued. "I read that he had eight children. He himself was named Antoine. His kids were named Antoine III, Anatole, Andre, Antonio, Antoinette, Andrea, Anola and Adonica. Now that is pure Fats!"

Domino was born in 1928 and started playing piano around New Orleans as a teenager. In the Fifties, he became a dominant commercial force in pop music, eventually earning 23 gold-certified singles. He was later dubbed "the real king of rock 'n' roll" by none other than Elvis Presley. "What they call rock 'n' roll now is rhythm and blues," Fats Domino told an interviewer in 1957. "I've been playing it for 15 years in New Orleans."