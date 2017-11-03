Paul McCartney Narrates Short Film on Climate Change, Animal Agriculture

Paul McCartney narrates a new short film about the devastating impact of animal agriculture on climate change, One Day a Week. The film is a collaboration between the McCartney family's Meat Free Monday campaign and French director Yann Arthus-Bertrand's Hope Production. It arrives ahead of the United Nations' upcoming Climate Change Conference.

One Day At a Time also features appearances from Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson and McCartney's daughters Mary and Stella. The short also features an unreleased McCartney song, "Botswana," as well as selections from his 1997 classical album, Standing Stone.

In the film, McCartney discusses the massive amounts of greenhouse gasses animal agriculture produces and the increasingly unsustainable amounts of water, land and energy it requires. These problems, the musician adds, aren't landlocked either, with industrialized fishing wreaking havoc on marine ecosystems.

"There's a simple but significant way to help protect the planet and all its inhabitants," McCartney says. "And it starts with just one day a week. One day without eating animal products can have a huge impact in helping maintain that delicate balance that sustains us all."

Towards the end of the video, Stone, Harrison and Stella and Mary McCartney offer several remarkable facts about animal agriculture. Among the most shocking is the rate at which rainforests are cut down to make room for animal grazing, as well as the amount of water – 2,350 liters – it takes to produce one beef burger.

McCartney and his daughters launched Meat Free Monday in 2009 with the goal of inspiring people to change their diets as a way to combat climate change