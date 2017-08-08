Patti Smith, Michael Stipe Lead Pathway to Paris' New York Concert

Patti Smith, Michael Stipe, Cat Power and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea are among the artists taking part in this year's Pathway to Paris concert, scheduled for November 5th at New York's Carnegie Hall.

Related Bill McKibben on Why Exxon Is the Next Big Climate Fight "They helped waste what may turn out to be the most critical quarter century in human history," McKibben says of Exxon's alleged climate lies

The Pathway to Paris: Concert to Fight Climate Change event takes place on the eve of the COP23 – the United Nations climate change conference in Bonn, Germany – and will also feature speakers including environmentalist Bill McKibben, activist Vandana Shiva and Pathway to Paris founders Rebecca Foon and Jesse Paris Smith.

“This is our moment to move towards a renewable, resilient future as we are running out of time,” Foon said in a statement. "We can achieve this by working together to create resilient cities that are no longer dependent on fossil fuels and create a world we want to live in.”

Founded in 2014 prior to the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Paris in December 2015, Pathway to Paris aims to find innovative solutions to the climate change issue. The inaugural Pathway to Paris concert in the French city featured performances by Smith, Thom Yorke, Flea and more.

For the 2017 concert, Pathway to Paris partnered with the UN Development Programme and 350.org. Tickets for The Pathway to Paris: Concert to Fight Climate Change are on sale at the Carnegie Hall site.

Additionally, Pathway to Paris will announce the launch of their latest project at the event, a "bold new initiative" that encourages world leaders to exceed the goals of the Paris Agreement.