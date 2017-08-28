Hear Patrick Carney, Michelle Branch's New Song for 'BoJack Horseman'

The Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney and singer-songwriter Michelle Branch covered America's 1971 soft-rock hit "A Horse With No Name" for the upcoming BoJack Horseman soundtrack, out digitally September 8th via Lakeshore.









The duo reimagined the breezy track, layering percussion and washes of tremolo guitar over the signature acoustic guitar pattern and chorus vocal harmonies. BoJack Horseman (Music From the Netflix Original Series) also includes Carney's original series theme song, alongside material from Nina Simone, Oberhofer, Grouplove and composer Jesse Novak, Pitchfork reports.



"BoJack Horseman is such a unique and trail-blazing show that I am proud to be associated with as an artist and love to watch as fan of television," Carney said in a statement. "It was life-long dream of mine to write a theme song for an animated horse who drinks too much and is constantly struggling with depression."

Season Four of the surreal Netflix series premieres September 8th.

Carney produced Branch's latest LP, the April-issued Hopeless Romantic – her first studio project in 14 years. He also recently helmed Vampire Weekend drummer Chris Tomson's debut solo album, Youngish American, released under the moniker Dams of the West.



Carney and his Black Keys bandmate, frontman Dan Auerbach, are currently taking time off from their main band to re-adjust after years of touring.

"I love making music with Dan and I'm excited for when we do that next, and we will do it. But both of us have PTSD from being on the road constantly," Carney told Rolling Stone in March. "This will be my first summer not working since I was in 7th grade. I mean, I wake up every day and I'm like, 'I can't believe the shit Dan and I accomplished.' But every day, it feels further and further away, even though it's only been a year and a half. I was talking to [Arcade Fire's] Win Butler and some other musicians, and I was, 'What the fuck, we haven't played a show in a year and a half!' and they're like, 'Dude, every time we put a record out we take a year and a half off. You need to chill out.'"

