Paris Jackson Pens Touching Birthday Tribute to Michael Jackson

Paris Jackson paid tribute to her late father Michael Jackson on what would have been his 59th birthday. "Birthday wishes to the love of my life, the one person who showed me what passion truly was, the one that gave me solid morals to live by and how to dream," she captioned the Instagram post.

"I will never feel love again the way I did with you. You are always with me and I am always with you. Though I am not you, and you are not me, I know with all of my being that we are one. And our should will never change in that way. Thank you for the magic, forever and always."



In the photo, a young Paris kisses her father who is sporting a bedazzled glove on his right hand. The teen model later shared a second photo, this time of herself posing on the red carpet at Sunday night's VMAs, with Michael's ghosted image kissing her on the forehead.

Earlier this year, Paris spoke with Rolling Stone about life after her father' death (he died in 2009, when Paris was just 11 years old.)



"They aways say, 'time heals,'" she said at the time. "But it really doesn't. You just get used to it. I live life with the mentality of, 'OK, I lost the only thing that has ever been important to me.' So going forward, anything bad that happens can't be nearly as bad as what happened before. So I can handle it. I feel him with me all the time."

Added her older brother, Prince Michael Jackson, "Basically, as a person, she is who my dad is. The only thing that's different would be her age and her gender. [Paris is similar to Michael] in all of her strengths, and almost all of her weaknesses as well. She's very passionate. She is very emotional to the point where she can let emotion cloud her judgment."