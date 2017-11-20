Panic! At the Disco Plot New Live LP, 'All My Friends We're Glorious'

Panic! At the Disco will release a new live album, All My Friends We're Glorious, on December 15th. The career-spanning, 21-track LP documents the pop-rock band's tour behind their fifth LP, 2016's Death of a Bachelor. The record will be available as a limited-edition double-vinyl and digital download, with a pre-sale launching Tuesday, November 21st at noon EST at the band's website.

All My Friends We're Glorious includes material throughout Panic! at the Disco's catalog, from a medley of their emo-styled 2005 debut, A Fever You Can't Sweat Out, to their baroque-pop hit "Nine in the Afternoon" to the majority of Death of a Bachelor. The LP also features cover versions of several songs, including Billy Joel's "Movin' Out (Anthony's Song)" and Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody."

Death of a Bachelor – the band's first release following the departure of founding drummer Spencer Smith and bassist Dallon Weekes – debuted at Number One on the Billboard 200 and earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Album at the 2017 ceremony.

Singer Brendon Urie recently made his Broadway debut in a summer production of Cyndi Lauper's musical, Kinky Boots.

Panic! At the Disco – All My Friends We're Glorious Track List

1. "Don't Threaten Me With A Good Time"

2. "LA Devotee"

3. "Ready To Go (Get Me Out Of My Mind)"

4. "Golden Days"

5. "Vegas Lights"

6. "A Fever You Can't Sweat Out Medley"

7. "Hallelujah"

8. "Nine In The Afternoon"

9. "Miss Jackson"

10. "This Is Gospel"

11. "Death Of A Bachelor"

12. "The Ballad Of Mona Lisa"

13. "Movin' Out (Anthony's Song)"

14. "Emperor's New Clothes"

15. "Nicotine"

16. "Crazy = Genius"

17. "Let's Kill Tonight"

18. "Girls/Girls/Boys"

19. "Bohemian Rhapsody"

20. "I Write Sins Not Tragedies"

21. "Victorious"