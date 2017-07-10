Ozzfest Meets Knotfest: Ozzy Osbourne, Marilyn Manson Lead Lineup

Ozzfest Meets Knotfest will return in 2017 with Ozzy Osbourne, Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie and Prophets of Rage leading the two-day metal fest. Despite the festival's name, however, Slipknot will curate, but not perform at, this year's festivities.

"Knotfest was never supposed to be exclusively about Slipknot," Corey Taylor, whose Stone Sour will perform during the Knotfest portion, said in a statement.

"It was always about the things that fueled the spirit of Slipknot: music, art, passion, insanity, and the tribes that give it power. So it would make sense for Knotfest to carry on these ideas, even without Slipknot. Because these things are the gasoline of creativity, and there's plenty to go around, with plenty of great bands, acts and things to see."

Ozzfest will take place November 4th at San Bernardino, California's Glen Helen Amphitheater, with the Black Sabbath singer sharing the bill with Prophets of Rage, Deftones, Children of Bodom, Baroness and many more. As previously reported, Osbourne's longtime guitarist Zakk Wylde will rejoin the singer for the gig.

The following night, Knotfest will bring Zombie, Manson, Stone Sour, Testament, Life of Agony, Black Dhalia Murder and more to the same venue.

"It's that incredible time again where Ozzfest and Knotfest meet up to bring all music fans together for two days of Rock and Roll," Slipknot's "Clown" said in a statement. "Let's not forget the beautiful culture we are involved in and the history that is being written. Join the true passion of our concepts. I'll see you there. Stay (sic)."

Tickets for the two-day festival go on sale July 14th at both the Ozzfest and Knotfest sites.